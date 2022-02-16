Portman endorses Jane Timken for Ohio's Senate seat

CINCINNATI — Rob Portman announced on Wednesday he was endorsing Jane Timken to fill his seat in the U.S. Senate in the 2022 election.

Timken, the Ohio Republican Party chair from 2017 to 2021, was credited by Portman for much of the Republican party's success in statewide elections in recent years. He said she would be an advocate for conservatives.

"I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families," Portman said in a press release. "Jane is smart and hard-working and understands the needs of Ohioans. I am confident in her ability to win both the primary and the general elections, ensuring that this Senate seat remains Republican with a 50-50 Senate, and so much at stake.

Timken cited Portman's leadership in the Senate while pushing to pass President Trump's tax cuts and leading the fight against the opioid epidemic.

A Cincinnati native like Portman, Timken graduated from Walnut Hills High School. She graduated from Harvard College with a degree in psychology and received her law degree at American University in Washington D.C.

Timken is currently in a five-way fight for the Ohio Republican Senate nomination. On Monday, the Trafalgar Group, a Republican-leaning pollster, had Timken in fifth place.

Josh Mandel - 21% Mike Gibbons - 16.4% J.D. Vance - 14.3% Matt Dolan - 10.2% Jane Timken 9.8% Undecided - 25%

In the release, Timken called Portman one of the most successful elected officials in Ohio history. She cited praise Portman had received from former President Trump for his stances on tax reforms and Supreme Court candidates.

