Plane heading to Cincinnati makes emergency landing in Ohio field

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A plane heading to Cincinnati from Columbus made an emergency landing in Xenia Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Xenia Post said a Cessna 172N, a single-engine airplane, just after 2 p.m. landed in a field near the intersection of Old U.S. Route 35 and Straley Road.

Officials said the plane's engine failed. The pilot, a 73-year-old from Fairfield, was able to land the plane without injuring himself or his passenger.

OSHP is investigating the crash. Officials were assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Silvercreek Township Fire Department and FAA.