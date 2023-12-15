Watch Now
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Plane heading to Cincinnati makes emergency landing in Ohio field

police lights
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO
<p>File photo</p>
police lights
Posted at 7:50 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 19:50:35-05

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A plane heading to Cincinnati from Columbus made an emergency landing in Xenia Township Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Xenia Post said a Cessna 172N, a single-engine airplane, just after 2 p.m. landed in a field near the intersection of Old U.S. Route 35 and Straley Road.

Officials said the plane's engine failed. The pilot, a 73-year-old from Fairfield, was able to land the plane without injuring himself or his passenger.

OSHP is investigating the crash. Officials were assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Silvercreek Township Fire Department and FAA.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Joe Burrow Foundation warns of impersonators attempting to solicit money Campbell County Schools employees' info may have been taken in ransomware attack 'All that we've known': Basketball is interwoven within the Fleming family

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.