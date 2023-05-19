PD: 1 dead, multiple injured in DMAX facility shooting near Dayton

MORAINE, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a diesel engine plant just south of Dayton, Ohio.

Moraine police said a man entered the DMAX plant around 9 p.m. Thursday night. He allegedly shot two people before turning the gun on himself.

"At this point it looks like a targeted attack against one male victim who has been pronounced deceased at the scene," said Sgt. Andrew Parish with the Moraine Police Department. "That male suspect then has apparently inflicted a gunshot wound on himself and he has been taken to the hospital."

Police did not provide an update on the suspect's condition but did say that the other shooting victim has non-life-threatening injures.

According to our media partners in Dayton, WHIO, other injuries were reported during the evacuation. Police said there are only three gunshot victims, including the alleged shooter.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victims.

DMAX is a subsidiary of General Motors. According to its website, the facility produces diesel engines offered on GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado HD pick-up trucks. There are around 800 employees at the 584,000 square foot facility that was built in 1999.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.