Overdose-reversing 'Naloxboxes' now hanging in Ohio rest stop bathrooms

CINCINNATI — Overdose-reversing Naloxone medication boxes have been installed in 65 rest-stops across Ohio as part of the RecoveryOhio initiative.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the public access to overdose-reversing medication in public areas could save lives.

"Increasing access to Naloxone is critical to combatting the opioid crisis and decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Ohio," DeWine said. "By placing Naloxboxes in rest areas across the state we are providing more opportunities to reverse the deadly effects of illicit opioids and providing opportunities for Ohioans to choose recovery."

Recovering addict and Racing for Recovery employee Michael Herbster was happy to see the box when he made a stop at the I-75 rest stop in Monroe Friday.

"That's amazing," Herbster said. "I think it's going to save a lot of lives. Hopefully they can find resources after being saved like Racing for Recovery and they can be directed to a better life, like myself."

Herbster said he's been sober from heroin for the last six years after finding Racing for Recovery to help kick the addiction.

"We focus on trauma — the trauma behind addiction," Herbster said.

Family doctor Daliah Wachs said the Naloxone nasal spray is incredibly effective in reversing overdoses and saving lives and easy access is key.

"Seconds count, just like an epi-pen," Wachs said.

The medication works to block an opioid's connection with the brain and can restore consciousness and breathing.

Wachs did warn people to call 911 before administering Naloxone to strangers, however, as it does reverse the "high" experienced almost immediately.

"There are some people that have spent a lot of money for that opioid high, and they may sometimes come out kind of combative," she said. "You want to make sure you're on the phone with first responders."

Last year, unintentional drug overdoses in Ohio resulted in 4,915 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Herbster said if one life is saved with the presence of the roadside boxes then it would be worth their installation to give someone the chance to recover from their addiction.

"I had a choice to get better," said Herbster. "And that choice ultimately is why I stayed clean."