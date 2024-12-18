Ousted Lakota school leader Darbi Boddy sues Xenia schools after meeting altercation

XENIA, Ohio — A former Lakota school board member has sued the Xenia Board of Education and the Xenia school board president, Mary Grech, over interactions during a Xenia school board public comment session.

Darbi Boddy is suing because she says her First Amendment and 14th Amendment rights were violated during the Oct. 14 Xenia school board meeting.

Boddy was one of several people who addressed the Xenia board on the topic of critical race theory, an approach to studying the ways race is embedded in society. Many Republicans have argued it is being taught in elementary and high schools, despite repeated statements to the contrary from local K-12 school officials.

Xenia school board member Jeremy Cox had proposed a critical race theory audit, which was why so many members of the public turned out for the Oct. 14 meeting. In general, few people attend local school board meetings.

The Xenia superintendent, Gabe Lofton, sent a letter to families Oct. 9 in response to Cox’s concerns about critical race theory, stating that it was not taught in Xenia schools at the time, nor had it ever been taught.

Boddy said in the lawsuit that she had begun her remarks at the Oct. 14 meeting and said, “I recently heard about the failing Xenia Board of Education and the cowardice superintendent who cannot perform adequately in his role and respond to an inquiring board member –” when the board president threatened to cut her microphone, according to the lawsuit.

Boddy continued, “It appears quite obvious this board and superintendent do not advocate for transparency and want to continue pushing racist and divisive ideologies to the children of Xenia and indoctrinate them into an anti-American agenda –” when boos overtook Boddy’s comments, according to a recording of the meeting obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

The board made a motion before this to go into recess and reconvened after about five minutes, according to the meeting minutes. The recording has several people talking over Boddy, booing or calling for others to let her speak.

Boddy continued speaking on the recording, “An agenda that does not teach the value of being Americans...” but the board called the next person to the microphone.

Boddy is suing for the right to speak at future meetings. She is also seeking attorney’s fees.

“While the Board does not comment on the specifics of litigation, it intends to defend against the claims in court,” district spokeswoman Kristy Creel said.

Boddy served on the Lakota school board for a tumultuous two years that included numerous fights over political, gender and leadership issues. A civil protection order issued by a Hamiltion County court ordered her to have no contact with fellow board member Isaac Adi in 2023. That eventually led to her being voted off the Lakota school board, as she could not attend meetings with Adi present.