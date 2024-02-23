OSHP: Police issue over 500 citations on I-75 in multi-day effort

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and those involved with the 6-State Trooper Project worked together to emphasize OVI, speed and seat belt enforcement on Interstate 75 from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18.

Officials issued citations to 504 people in Ohio — 454 for speed, 44 for seat belt violations and six for OVI.

Butler and Warren County received a higher amount of arrests and citations compared to several other counties along I-75, according to OSHP.

Police issued 35 speed citations, five seat belt violations and made two OVI arrests in Butler County. In Warren County, 78 speed citations were given out, eight seat belt violations and there were three OVI arrests.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Ohio State Highway Patrol's map outlining the citations and arrests made on Interstate 75.

Kentucky State and Michigan State Police also participated in the effort with OSHP. Across all three states, 846 citations were given out — 741 for speed, 93 for seat belt violations, and 12 for OVI.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a partnership that stretches across multiple states to combine and coordinate enforcement and security for highway safety, intelligence sharing and criminal patrol.

