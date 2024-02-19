Watch Now
OSHP: 3 hospitalized after stolen vehicle crashed into truck during police pursuit

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — Three people are in the hospital after the driver of a vehicle reported as stolen fled from police and ultimately crashed into another vehicle in Butler County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At around 4:56 a.m. Monday morning, OSHP troopers spotted the driver of a Hyundai Elantra heading south on I-75 near Turtlecreek Township at 140 mph.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on and a pursuit began, OSHP said. Troopers pursued the driver from Warren County into Butler County.

At around 5:09 a.m., less than 15 minutes after the pursuit began, the driver of the Elantra crashed into another vehicle on SE-747 near Milliken Road in Liberty Township, OSHP said.

OSHP said a GMC pick-up truck was turning left when it was hit by the Elantra.

The driver of the pick-up was taken to UC West Chester Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Elantra was also taken to the hospital, but OSHP did not know the extent of that person's injuries.

After the crash, troopers said they discovered the Hyundai Elantra had been reported as stolen.

The crash is still under investigation, but OSHP said criminal charges are likely pending.

