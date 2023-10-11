Ohio transgender students speak out against GOP bathroom ban bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio transgender students and advocates urged Republican lawmakers to not make their lives even harder by preventing them from using the bathrooms that align with their identity.

More than a hundred pieces of testimony were submitted to oppose an Ohio bill.

"It just makes trans people more afraid and gives them unequal access to public accommodations," said Cam Ogden, a transgender woman and college student.

Ogden testified against House Bill 183, which would require all public schools and colleges to mandate that students can only use the bathroom or locker room that matches their sex assigned at birth.

"I don't want to have to leave Ohio to complete my degree just because I can't find a place to use the restroom in a timely manner on Columbus State Campus," she said.

State Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) introduced the bill in the name of public safety.

"There are concerns about community standards and people across Ohio do not want biological males in female restrooms," Bird said.

Superintendents want this legislation, and so do parents, the Republican said. This would also make policies clear across the board since different schools have different policies, he added.

When asked for specific schools in support of the bill, Bird said administrators fear coming forward.

"I've heard from them around the state of Ohio and there are some back home, there are some in other areas but they're not all going to be willing to come and testify," he said.

Supporters have brought up several cases from around the country where cisgender women felt uncomfortable by a transwoman in the locker room with them.

However, there is no evidence of safety risks by letting trans people use facilities that align with their identity, a study from UCLA found.

Also, it's actually the transgender teens who face a greater risk of sexual assaults in schools that prevent them from using the correct bathrooms, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported.

"Legislators are extremely determined to push trans people out of public life entirely one piece at a time," Ogden said.

The bill is set to have more hearings in the coming weeks.

Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau has been covering legislation impacting the LGBTQ+ community for nearly two years.



