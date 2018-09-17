Ohio Task Force One joins flood rescue operations in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. - Ohio Task Force One has joined the effort to rescue stranded flood victims in North Carolina.
More than 900 people have already been rescued in the path of what once was Hurricane Florence, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, and those numbers will increase significantly, according to Phil Sinewe, public information officer for Ohio Task Force One.
"Most of the flood activity we've seen has started today,” Sinewe said Sunday. “I don't have any doubt that will ramp up the next day or two. They'll get busier and busier for calls and the need for help."
Ohio Task Force One, based in Dayton, responds to major disasters to help with rescue and recovery. Last year, OH-TF1 helped Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.