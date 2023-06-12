Ohio Supreme Court says Issue 1 ballot language must be rewritten

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court handed down a ruling Monday that ordered Issue 1's ballot language to be rewritten. This gives a small win to opponents of the proposal to make it more difficult to amend the Ohio Constitution.

News 5 has been covering the proposal since its introduction in November 2022. CLICK HERE to read News 5's extensive coverage of Ohio politics and Issue 1.

Ohio advocates against Issue 1 confident measure will fail in August election

One Person One Vote, a nonpartisan coalition against Issue 1, sued to change the language they call biased in the proposed amendment. The Republican-leaning court granted part of their request.

Changes

The Ohio Ballot Board is ordered to rewrite the title of the ballot, which opponents argued is misleading.

The board must remove the word “any” from the title of the ballot issue: "Elevating the standards to qualify for and to pass any constitutional amendment."

The opinion states that the inclusion of the word "any" incorrectly implies that signature-gathering requirements will also be applied to amendments referred by the state legislature.

"Secretary LaRose’s use of the word 'any' in the title here is likely to mislead voters," the court wrote.

Another order is for the board to meet and adopt "lawful" language that "accurately characterizes" and explains the term "electors." The court also ordered the board to include how many signatures would be required to qualify an initiative petition for the ballot. This came after state officials made an error in the number of signatures and admitted it to the court.

Response

One Person One Vote praised the court's decision.

"The language politicians and special interests wanted on our ballots for Issue 1 was full of lies," Dennis Willard, group spokesperson, said. "We're glad the Ohio Supreme Court saw through the deception and ordered changes."

However, the court dismissed the coalition's main concerns, which is that the proposal doesn't list the current requirement for a constitutional amendment.

On August 8, Ohioans will decide on Issue 1, which would raise the threshold for a constitutional amendment to pass from a simple majority, or 50% plus one to 60%.

The office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose provided this statement:

“Our goal in approving the ballot language for Issue 1 was to make it as clear and concise as possible. The court has ordered us to put a more complex explanation on the ballot, which we know can often lead to voter confusion, but we'll follow the court's directive.”

RELATED: Issue 1 opponents confident measure will fail in August election

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.