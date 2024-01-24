Watch Now
Ohio Senate overrides DeWine's veto on tobacco regulation ban

Marshall Ritzel/AP
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo a woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device in New York. (AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel)
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 17:52:20-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto on their legislation to prohibit cities from regulating flavored tobacco.

The override passed with 24 senators in favor and 9 opposed.

The bill dealt with the question: should cities be able to ban flavored tobacco? Cities that have looked into these types of bans would have been able to ban flavors if the legislature voted not to override the governor. Because the veto was overridden and the legislation will take effect, cities will not be able to enact bans on flavored tobacco.

The governor has continuously vetoed legislation that would take away home rule when it comes to tobacco regulations. The latest was in the budget, the one that went into effect this January.

The Senate session began at 1:30 p.m. Also during Wednesday's session, senators voted to override the governor's veto on a bill that will ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Ohio.

