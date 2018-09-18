SHARONVILLE, Ohio -- In the last few months, Ohio's Pharmacy Board issued a clarification to a state law which lists cannabidiol, or CBD oil, as a marijuana product. What this means is CBD oil can only be sold in dispensaries in the state of Ohio.

"It's frustrating," said E.R. Beach, owner of Hemptations in Sharonville. "Other places are listening to them and are pulling the products from their shelves and the only person who's being hurt there is the customer."

CBD oil does not give the user the same high a person might get from smoking or ingesting other forms of marijuana. "There's no euphoric value to it, you could drink a whole bottle of the strongest CBD that we have and it's not going to give you a buzz," said Beach.

While it may not have the psychoactive effects of marijuana, some studies have shown CBD oil can help treat epilepsy as well as pain from multiple sclerosis. However, marijuana and marijuana extracts, such as CBD oil, are classified as Schedule 1 drugs under the Controlled Substance Act, so product and distribution of CBD oil is illegal under federal law.

While the classification ruling sounds menacing to CBD oil users and sellers, Ohio's State Pharmacy Board says nothing is being enforced - yet. They say they are just letting business know about the ruling.