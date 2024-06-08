Ohio residents can fish for free, without a license this Father's Day weekend

CINCINNATI — Ohio residents who don't have a license are able to fish for free during Father's Day weekend — which means dad is totally allowed to drag the entire family to the nearest lake or river this Father's Day.

Ohio is celebrating its annual free-fishing days on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Residents will be able to fish along the Ohio River, the state's public lakes, streams and rivers, as well as Lake Erie.

Harsha Lake at East Fork Park, the Little Miami River and Stonelick State Park are just a few popular fishing areas in the Tri-State.

RELATED | Top 9 fishing spots in the Tri-State

"Free fishing days give Ohioans the opportunity to create special moments outdoors with their families," Gov. Mike DeWine said. "Ohio is the heart of adventure, and I encourage everyone to pick up a fishing road and enjoy what our state parks have to offer."

June 15 and 16 is the only weekend of 2024 where residents 16 years old and older can fish for free. Anglers younger than 16 can fish for free year-round without a license.

"We encourage people to explore Ohio's great outdoors with different recreational activities," said Mary Mertz, ODNR director. "These free fishing days allow anglers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy Ohio's rivers, lakes and streams together."

For those wanting to purchase a license outside to use outside of free-fishing days, licenses can be purchased at participating agents or online here. License prices vary depending on if you're an Ohio resident or not, length of the license and more.