Ohio Issue 1: Arguments for, against the constitutional amendment

CINCINNATI — On Nov. 7, Ohioans will make decisions on several issues — including reproductive rights.

Issue 1 is a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would guarantee Ohioans the right to make their own decisions on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy.

It would also stop the state from interfering with an individual exercising these rights, or someone else helping them to exercise these rights.

RELATED | Ohio early voting guide for November 2023: Issues 1 and 2 explained

Groups across Ohio have formed campaigns both for and against Issue 1.

Those who support it said individuals should be the ones making decisions about their bodies.

“It is a personal decision, it is a private decision. Bodily autonomy is synonymous with personal freedom, which is one of the greatest rights that we possess. And we want Ohioans to be able to make these critical choices for themselves, not the people in the legislature," said Danielle Firsich, director of public policy for Planned Parenthood of Ohio.

Firsich also emphasized the importance of the issue.

"It's incredibly important that this is a dire moment in the state of Ohio," Firsich said.

She said without the amendment, state lawmakers could continue to pass laws restricting abortion access.

RELATED | Ohio Issue 1 campaign signs stolen, vandalized one week before November election

Those against Issue 1 said they agree that this election is an important moment.

"If this passes, we are ending the conversation and the Legislature's hands will be tied. They cannot pass pro-life laws," said Amy Natoce, press secretary for Protect Women Ohio. "Issue 1 is an extreme ballot initiative that if passed would cement late-term abortion in Ohio's constitution. It would get rid of parental consent laws so that minors could obtain abortions in Ohio without parental consent or notification."

The amendment text said lawmakers can restrict abortions after fetal viability, or when a doctor determines "the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus." Those behind Issue 1 said parental consent isn't mentioned in the amendment and current laws would still hold.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a legal analysis on Issue 1. In it, Yost also points out the amendment doesn't specifically address parental consent. He also said parental consent laws could be challenged in court if this passes because of the amendment's use of the word individual.

Yost also said in the analysis that legal challenges have happened in the past with other abortion rights cases.