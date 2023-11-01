Ohio Issue 1 campaign signs stolen, vandalized one week before November election

CINCINNATI — With only one week to go before the November election, some people are reporting that their campaign signs were stolen or vandalized. Some feel they are being targeted for exercising their First Amendment rights.

All of the incidents involved signs for and against Issue 1, which would prohibit government restrictions on abortions and other forms of reproductive care until the point of fetal viability outside the womb.

In front of one Hyde Park home, there are three "Vote No" signs for Issue 1. All of them were vandalized by someone or some group spray painting "yes" on them.

Around the corner, there's another home with "Vote Yes" signs. Those signs are drilled into pieces of wood, with others taped and buried into flower pots. That's because someone stole this family's signs four different times.

"I've seen more vandalism and signs stolen during this election cycle than I've ever seen," said Britton Spitler, who had one of his signs stolen weeks ago. "I'm also very much a supporter of Planned Parenthood, so that's why I'm a pro-yes. We came home from lunch one day, and the sign was completely gone. About two days later, I was down there walking my dog, and I just happened to see the sleeve, not the metal piece, so I was able to get the sign back."

Jennifer Schack, director of media relations for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, said they have received multiple reports throughout the archdiocese of vandalism — both of yard signs and church property. One example happened weeks ago at Incarnation Catholic Church in Centerville.

Someone spray-painted the front door window of the church. Schack told WCPO the archdiocese said they've had dozens of reports of parishes getting their "Vote No" signs stolen or vandalized.

"I can't speak to why people make the choices that they're making," said Schack. "We're going to keep making the choice to be strong in our opposition to Issue 1. We're not going to be backing down."

The archdiocese said leaders filed police reports, but their surveillance cameras didn't catch the vandals. Spitler said he decided to not file any police reports but made his Ring camera more sensitive just in case it happens again.

Spitler said if people continue to take his signs, "guess what? I got more."