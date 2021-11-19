Watch
Ohio House passes Congressional map, heads to Gov. DeWine

Image provided
Ohio 2021 Congressional map, passed by Ohio House and sent to Gov. Mike DeWine's Office.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 14:14:51-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s new congressional district map has cleared the Republican-controlled state Legislature at a breakneck pace.

The plan heads next to GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who is under pressure to veto it. The map’s latest iteration emerged late Monday and passed through two committees and two chambers in less than three days. Lacking Democratic support, it is on track to last only four of the 10 years until the next census, the results of which trigger the once-per-decade map-drawing process.

Republicans call it competitive, constitutional and not unduly favorable to either party. Democrats, voting-rights groups and scholars say the map is gerrymandered.

