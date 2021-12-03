Watch
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Ohio Gov. Race: Renacci picks Springboro filmmaker as running mate

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Terry Helmer | WCPO
<p>U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, a Republican, is challenging U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat.</p>
GOP US Senate nominee Jim Renacci backs congressional term limits
Posted at 11:12 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:15:19-05

Former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci, who's challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in next year's GOP primary, has picked a running mate with ties to Southwest Ohio.

Jim Renacci announced on Thursday that he has selected Joe Knopp of Springboro as his running mate. Knopp is a Christian filmmaker with no political experience. He made a documentary released in 2020 about Trump.

Trump has yet to endorse anyone in the Republican primary for governor. Renacci's campaign said in a statement that Knopp has a very close relationship with the Trump family.

WCPO: DeWine announces plans to put body cams on State Patrol
WCPO: JD Vance tells why he's running for US Senate
WCPO: Sherrod Brown endorses Tim Ryan for US Senate run
Aug. 2021: Cranley announces run for Ohio governor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.