Ohio Gov. Race: Renacci picks Springboro filmmaker as running mate

Former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci, who's challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in next year's GOP primary, has picked a running mate with ties to Southwest Ohio.
Jim Renacci announced on Thursday that he has selected Joe Knopp of Springboro as his running mate. Knopp is a Christian filmmaker with no political experience. He made a documentary released in 2020 about Trump.
Trump has yet to endorse anyone in the Republican primary for governor. Renacci's campaign said in a statement that Knopp has a very close relationship with the Trump family.
WCPO: DeWine announces plans to put body cams on State Patrol
WCPO: JD Vance tells why he's running for US Senate
WCPO: Sherrod Brown endorses Tim Ryan for US Senate run
Aug. 2021: Cranley announces run for Ohio governor