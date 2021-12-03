Ohio Gov. Race: Renacci picks Springboro filmmaker as running mate

Former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci, who's challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in next year's GOP primary, has picked a running mate with ties to Southwest Ohio.

Jim Renacci announced on Thursday that he has selected Joe Knopp of Springboro as his running mate. Knopp is a Christian filmmaker with no political experience. He made a documentary released in 2020 about Trump.

Trump has yet to endorse anyone in the Republican primary for governor. Renacci's campaign said in a statement that Knopp has a very close relationship with the Trump family.

