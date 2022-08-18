Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety bill alone, but Thursday morning a Northeast Ohio GOP state senator introduced legislation to reduce the threat of gun violence.

State Sen. Matt Dolan, a Republican from the suburbs of Cleveland, is one of the few remaining moderates at the Statehouse. The Chagrin Falls lawmaker ran for the U.S. Senate seat in a crowded GOP primary. His critics have said his pitfalls were his denial that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and his lack of interest in former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

His bill is meant to address both expanding mental health services and reducing gun violence. There are five main pillars, but it resembles the STRONG Ohio bill that Gov. Mike DeWine proposed following the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton.

The Senate bill, which has not been numbered yet, would add extreme risk laws, commonly known as red flag laws, to protect the public and the gun owner by temporarily removing a firearm from someone deemed by a judge to be suffering from a severe mental health condition.

“We must change the conversation on public safety in Ohio,” Dolan said. “Citizens are dying here and across our country, and far too many families are enduring unimaginable pain. Modernizing the tools we have to defeat gun violence and prevent these deaths doesn't have to be an all or nothing conversation.”

The safety protection orders are typically brought up by family members or law enforcement; however, the bill doesn't explicitly say who can and who cannot.

The probate judge could issue the protection order, directing local law enforcement to retrieve and temporarily hold the gun.

“[The bill] protects the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens while also providing the opportunity for those suffering from mental illness to get the help and treatment they need before tragedy occurs,” Dolan said.

If someone aged 18 to 21 wants to buy a gun, they would only be able to buy a rifle or shotgun that holds only a single round of ammunition if they buy the gun by themselves.

For any restricted-access firearms, they must have someone who is 25 years of age or older who must accompany them to the sale. The elder individual must co-sign an affidavit of limited responsibility for the purchase. If the younger individual commits a felony with the gun before they turn 21, the co-signer could be held civilly liable.

The bill also creates a seller protection order for private gun sales but doesn’t include transfers between family members. This allows a seller to require the buyer to get written clearance from a county sheriff confirming they are legally able to own a gun.

Enhanced background check databases are the next focus. The bill requires that critical information be added to state and federal law enforcement databases by the end of the next business day. This is “to better ensure the accuracy, timeliness, and effectiveness of background check results.”

The legislation would utilize American Rescue Plan Act appropriations to increase the number of mental health workers. It would also accelerate the expansion of crisis regional mental health centers, Dolan said.

“Protecting human life and safeguarding Ohioans’ constitutional rights are not mutually exclusive endeavors. I look forward to earning support the support of my colleagues and passing this commonsense legislation into law,” Dolan said.

New data from Gallup shows 92% of those surveyed favor requiring background checks for all gun sales. Eighty-six percent want to stop people who have been determined to be a danger to themselves or others from purchasing a gun, while 81% believe in allowing courts to order the confiscation of guns from said individuals. Seventy-seven percent favor enacting a 30-day waiting period for all gun sales. Seventy-six percent support raising the legal age at which someone can buy a firearm to 21. Fifty-five percent support banning the sale and possession of high-capacity magazines that can contain more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Dolan’s bill is in line with public opinion about gun safety, and now his challenge is to convince his GOP colleagues to support it.

