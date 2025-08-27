Ohio advocates file lawsuit against new BMV proof of citizenship requirement to register to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Advocates have filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing a new law hurts Ohioans by requiring proof of citizenship in order to register to vote at the BMV.

"Your voice is your vote, and it's the opportunity to voice your concerns," state Rep. Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus) said.

This is why Humphrey is supporting organizations Red Wine & Blue and the Ohio Alliance for Retired Americans' litigation against House Bill 54, which requires that individuals wanting to register to vote at the BMV must provide some proof that they are U.S. citizens.

"It is not a fair law, and you have to understand that this was intentional, intentional to target urban communities, intentional to target those who may have disabilities," Humphrey said.

Voting rights advocates are suing both Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Registrar of Motor Vehicles Charles Norman.

Nonpartisan elections law expert Atiba Ellis explained that the lawsuit alleges the state is violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

"The goal of the NVRA was to make sure that states would not only affirmatively offer the ability to register, but it also was meant for states to not create overly burdensome burdens around registration," Ellis said.

Ohio law already states only citizens can vote, he continued, and there could be issues since the new law requires proof of citizenship at just the BMV, but not when you register online or elsewhere.

"Requiring different things in order to accomplish the same goal of voter registration might raise problems around equal protection," Ellis said.

LaRose champions the legislation, saying that it protects the safety of the elections, despite a dozen of his own audits showing there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“Both federal law and the Ohio Constitution prohibit noncitizens from voting. But now dark money groups represented by D.C. operatives are challenging a law that prevents noncitizens from registering to vote at the BMV. It’s common sense that only U.S. citizens should be on our voter rolls. I won’t apologize for, or back down from the work we do to ensure the integrity of our voter rolls. We will win this case – just like we’ve fought off the other baseless actions that such groups have brought against us,” LaRose said in a statement.

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel agreed.

"I think we need to do anything we can to make sure that things are done properly," he said.

He trusts LaRose and other leaders to put extra steps in place to make sure every Ohio vote counts, he said.

Just last year, the secretary and Attorney General Dave Yost announced indictments on six green card holders for allegedly voting before or in 2020. Local prosecutors said the cases had no merit, and a feud ensued. One of the indicted was dead.

Still, the Republicans said that every noncitizen voter needs to be held accountable.

"I would certainly not be opposed to making sure that those citizens — that do the proper registration — have that opportunity to vote," Tressel said.

Advocates say that this could place roadblocks for Ohioans who don't have access to technology or who may not be able to afford to pay for citizenship proof, like a copy of a birth certificate or a passport.

"This was intentional to stop certain people from voting," Humphrey said.

A federal judge will decide whether or not to pause the law while the case is heard.