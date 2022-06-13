Watch
ODH: Probable monkeypox case in Ohio

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 13, 2022
There is a probable monkeypox case in Ohio.

The state is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said during a Monday afternoon media briefing announcing the case.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily between people,” he said. “This is a disease that requires very close, generally very intimate contact between people."

The CDC is tracking multiple cases of monkeypox in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the U.S.

To date, there are 49 confirmed cases in the nation, including 11 in New York and 10 in California.

It is a virus that typically begins with flulike symptoms or lymph node swelling. The rash may look like pimples or blisters.

Vanderhoff said the health department will not release any potentially identifying information, such as age, gender or area of residence, to protect the probably monkeypox patient.

