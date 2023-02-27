NWS: Radar showed tornado near Carlisle, Ohio during Monday storms

CARLISLE, Ohio — The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located west of Carlisle, Ohio during a string of storms that swept through Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties on Monday.

The NWS said the tornado was near Carlisle, moving northeast at 45 mph between 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. Parts of Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties were under a tornado warning that ended at around 3:15 p.m.

Radar confirmed the tornado, NWS said, showing "tornado debris in the air." NWS officials are in the process of gathering reports from the area to determine more, the agency said.

WCPO Debris detection near Madison Township during the storm

The storm came through the region from Indiana; around an hour earlier, Franklin, Ripley and Dearborn counties endured the tornado warning first, before it moved into Ohio, impacting Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties.

Residents in Middletown and Madison Township reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud appearing during the storm.

WCPO Radar near Madison Township at around 2:44 p.m. shows rotation happening within the storm around the time the National Weather Service declared a tornado near Carlisle, Ohio.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said its dispatch center received several reports of homes and property around Madison Township that were damaged or affected by the storms.

The sheriff's office posted several images to Facebook showing downed trees, debris on rooftops and overturned trailers.

Not long after storms passed through the northern region of the Greater Cincinnati area, a tornado warning was declared for Adams and Highlands counties briefly, with radar showing some rotation in the area.