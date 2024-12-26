New Ohio law prohibits people from placing tracking devices on someone without their consent

CINCINNATI — Starting in March, it will be illegal in Ohio to place a tracking device on someone or something they own without their consent.

Before, offenders could only be charged with menacing by stalking — a law that required a pattern of two or more previous incidents to support a criminal charge.

"That simple act of placing a tracking device or installing a tracking app, that one-time incident, law enforcement were like, 'Our hands are tied, we can't really criminally charge somebody,'" Maria York with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) said.

York said this crime is a real issue. ODVN surveyed 40 of their program advocates earlier this year. 92% of those advocates worked with victims with confirmed cases where tracking devices were used on them.

"I think we're just seeing the tip of the iceberg with this," York said.

York said the scariest part about tracking devices is how small they are.

She referenced an Apple AirTag, which is slightly bigger than a quarter. York said victims often find those devices taped under their cars or inside their tires.

"That's scary when you think about it — especially for folks who are leaving a domestic violence situation, they may have also been victims of stalking," said Jennifer Ekey with Women Helping Women, a local organization with the goal of preventing gender-based violence and helping survivors.

As the nonprofit's director of policy and engagement, Ekey is hoping the law can help victims in the Cincinnati area.

She works alongside Amber Malott, Women Helping Women's VP of Prevention. Ekey and Malott say, that often, victims of domestic violence are also victims of stalking.

The two say their organization has served nearly 9,000 victims this year alone.

“Since the pandemic, domestic violence has definitely increased within our city," Malott said.

Malott and Ekey say they hope to see those numbers decrease, and they hope this new law can help get that started.

If you need help, call or text the Women Helping Women hotline at 513-381-5610.