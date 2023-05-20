Minor earthquake felt near Toledo Friday night, per United States Geological Survey

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Residents just south of Toledo might have felt a little shake Friday night after the United State Geological Survey said a minor earthquake hit the area.

The USGS said a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened near Walbridge, Ohio just before 8:20 p.m. Friday. Residents in nearby Oregon, Perrysburg and surrounding areas may have felt the quake. Not too long after the minor earthquake were 4.8 magnitude earthquakes in the Philippines and Greece.

Earthquakes with a 2.6 magnitude are considered weak, rarely causing any damage. The USGS said the earthquake near Walbridge had a depth of 6.5 kilometers (just over four miles).