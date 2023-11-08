MAP: How counties in Ohio voted on Issue 2, legalizing recreational marijuana

Ohioans voted strongly in favor of Issue 2 on the Nov. 7 ballot, approving a law that would legalize recreational cannabis for adults over the age of 21.

The measure was approved by 57% of Ohioans, making the Buckeye state the 24th state in the U.S. to approve of recreational marijuana use in some form.

Similar to Issue 1, which enshrined reproductive rights into the Ohio constitution, most counties that voted predominantly in favor of Issue 2 contained or were near a large city.

However, more rural counties voted in favor of Issue 2.

Here's how each county in Ohio voted on Issue 2

Counties that voted in favor of Issue 2, but against Issue 1 were: Sandusky, Huron, Marion, Champaign, Greene, Warren, Clinton, Clermont, Brown, Perry, Hocking, Vinton, Ross and Meigs.

Brown County approved the measure by the slimmest margin, with 50.4% of the county voting to legalize recreational marijuana. Brown County voters approved it by just 93 votes.

Like Issue 1, most counties that approved Issue 2 did so in overwhelming amounts; Brown County is the only county where the decision passed by less than 1%. By contrast, however, many counties that voted down Issue 2 did so by just over 1%.

Here's how the Greater Cincinnati region voted on Issue 2

In the Greater Cincinnati region, Issue 2 was a much more popular measure than Issue 1; only Hamilton and Butler counties voted to approve Issue 1. The measure approving recreational marijuana, however, gained the support of Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont and Brown counties.

Only Highland and Adams counties did not vote in favor of Issue 2. Highland County voted it down with a 54% majority while 55.4% of Adams County voters disapproved.

Issue 2 goes into effect 30 days after the election, on December 7. Under the new law, recreational cannabis will be legalized and regulated for adults 21 years of age and older.

Individual Ohioans would also be able to grow up to six plants but up to 12 per household. This law will also impose a 10% tax at the point of sale for each transaction, which activists say would raise $350 to $400 million in new tax revenue annually.

It also may not be set in stone.

Issue 2 is a state law, not a constitutional amendment — which means legislators can still tweak it, or repeal it altogether.

GOP Senate President Matt Huffman stood firm against the proposal and has suggested lawmakers may try to rewrite or even repeal it.