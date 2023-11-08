MAP: Here's how counties in Ohio voted on the Issue 1 reproductive rights amendment

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Ohioans voted to approve the Issue 1 amendment, enshrining reproductive rights into the state's constitution by a wide margin.

The measure passed with 57% of the vote, ensuring access to contraceptives and abortion to women in the state of Ohio.

While a majority of the counties that voted in favor of Issue 1 on Nov. 7 were located in the hearts of Ohio's metropolitan areas, support for the amendment stretched further than just the cities.

Here's how each county in Ohio voted on Issue 1

In all, a majority in 25 of Ohio's 88 counties voted in favor of passing Issue 1. Some counties passed it by a slim margin — like Clark County, Butler County and Union County.

All three of those counties are just outside of larger cities: Clark County is just outside of Dayton, Union County sits just to the northwest of Columbus and Butler County is north of Cincinnati.

All three of them approved Issue 1 by a less than 1% margin. In Clark County, it came down to just 388 votes.

Most of the other counties that voted in favor of Issue 1 did so overwhelmingly. Hamilton County approved it with 64.8% of the vote.

The county that approved Issue 1 with the highest majority was Cuyahoga County, where Cleveland is located, with a staggering 75.7% of the county voting yes.

Here's how the Greater Cincinnati region voted on Issue 1

Hamilton and Butler counties were the only two that voted for Issue 1 in the Tri-State, but it was a thin margin in both Warren and Clermont counties, where 51.8% of the vote went against the amendment. In the rest of the Tri-State, counties voted against the issue with 60% of the vote or more.

Issue 1 amends the Ohio constitution to allow every person the legal choice on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy. It also will prohibit the state from interfering or penalizing an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or anyone or entity that helps in utilizing this right.

In addition, it also listed other rights that will now be cemented into the state constitution, including miscarriage care, fertility treatments, contraception, and the right to continue one’s own pregnancy.

The amendment text said lawmakers can restrict abortions after fetal viability, or when a doctor determines "the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus."

Parental consent isn't mentioned in the amendment and current Ohio laws regarding that consent will still be on the books.