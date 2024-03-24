'Love always wins': 'Drag queen story time' organizers push forward despite some vitriolic online response

MILFORD, Ohio — A children’s literacy event planned next month in Milford is getting both intense support and intense criticism because it’s being hosted by local drag queens.

The Cincinnati Sisters, a non-profit with a mission to spread “love and joy while expiating stigmatic guilt” is partnering with Milford bookstore “The Bookmatters” for a drag queen story time on April 6.

“We’re literally reading books to children, doing a little dance party, maybe having some snacks,” said Sister Barely Clearance.

The group does various advocacy work throughout Cincinnati, and Clearance says the premise is simple: “If we can go out looking crazy like we do, then others can be confident being themselves.”

Since 2019, they’ve held several storytime events. Sister Goetta said each book has a message of acceptance and love, to show “whatever your difference is from everybody, you’re accepted in this world.”

Last week, they announced the new event in Milford.

“I knew there’d be some pushback. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect this,” Clearance said.

Alongside supportive social media comments, hate speech and violent threats were made against the organizers and the event. The group said it’s more vitriolic and organized than in the past.

The Bookmatters said it is “disappointed” by the negative commentary and that they “stand proudly on acceptance and inclusivity. That will not change.”

“We have everybody coming out of the woodworks now because we have certain people within our political society that … they make them think that it's okay to do this, and it's not,” Goetta said.

Bills that would place restrictions on drag performances have been introduced across the country, including in Ohio and Kentucky, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Supporters of these bills say it protects children by placing restrictions on where shows can take place, but opponents say it would silence a portion of the LGBTQ+ community.

“There's always going to be naysayers, there's always going to be hate,” Sister Mary of Sodom and Gomorrah said. There's not always a lot that you can do about it, except stay true to who you are.

The sisters aren’t forcing anyone to attend. The event is open to the public, and they hope that they are creating a space for expression and acceptance they say they would have wanted during their own childhood.

“I had to grow up really fast,” Clearance said. “My own personal goal is to be the person that I needed when I was younger.”

“No matter what happens with this story time, love always wins,” Clearance said.