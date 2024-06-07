License applications open for dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana in Ohio

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Applications for dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana opened Friday in Ohio.

Businesses that already hold a medical license can apply for a “dual use” license. There are also licenses available for newly established dispensary businesses.

At The Landing Dispensary in Norwood, the sign stating “We can not dispense adult-use recreational cannabis at this time” may soon be taken down. The medical dispensary applied to sell recreationally.

General Manager Abayomi Nelson said they doubled their staff from 10 to 20 in preparation.

“We don't want anybody waiting or having a negative experience just because we don't have the staff for it,” she said.

Cannabis industry leaders said they are expecting Ohio to follow a similar trend as the rest of the country: once recreational sales begin, there will be a huge surge in demand at dispensaries.

Growers said they are ready and have been preparing for months.

In Forest Park, King City Gardens co-founder Caveh Azadeh said the recreational rollout is something “we’ve been shooting for for quite some time.”

The facility has already hired 50 additional employees in the last six months. It is currently producing roughly 700 pounds of flowers each month.

“We’re super excited to be a pioneer for Ohio going recreational,” Azadeh said. “We want to make sure that we're putting a product out there that gives a variety.”

The Ohio market is heating up, said Dustin Robinson, founder of LumaLex Law & Mr. Cannabis Law.

“A lot of eyes are on Ohio,” said Robinson, who provides legal representation and consulting for Cannabis companies nationwide.

He said each state has its own troubles trying to roll out recreational marijuana. He advises clients to brace for a longer-than-expected timeline.

“You’re going to have to go through a lot of obstacles,” he said. “That’s just part of the industry right now.”

The state statute sets a deadline for licenses to be granted by Sept. 7.

The Division of Cannabis Control said, “It would be difficult to assign a number of days between the issuance of applications and the granting of licenses, because the turnaround time is dependent on whether the applicant files a complete application, if employee badging is complete, if surveillance standards are met, and when any inspection requirements are complete, including the required standards for points-of-sale.”