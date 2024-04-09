Latest proposed rules provide insight on how Ohio recreational marijuana sales could work

CINCINNATI — State officials are asking for Ohioans' feedback on the latest set of proposed rules surrounding recreational marijuana.

As it stands now, applications for licenses will open in early June, with the first round of licenses approved in early September.

It means recreational sales could begin this fall or winter.

The latest bundle of proposals would allow for drive-through windows, curbside pick-up and self-serve kiosks. It would also permit online ordering for customers ahead of shopping in person.

The latest draft also proposes expanded acceptable hours of operation at dispensaries to allow them to stay open until 11 p.m., instead of the previously-proposed 9 p.m. closure.

The rules would also prohibit dispensaries from operating within 500 feet of schools, churches, public libraries, public playgrounds or public parks.

The draft also regulates disposal of excess or outdated cannabis, mandating facilities dispose of this product under video surveillance and “in a manner as to render the cannabis unusable and non-retrievable.”

The general manager of a local medical dispensary, which plans to apply for a recreational license, said Ohioans are eager for sales to begin.

“We get people coming in every day, asking, ‘Do we have any more information?’” said Abayomi Nelson, general manager of The Landing Cincinnati.

Nelson said there isn’t much clarity what regulations will look like as state officials continue to debate proposals.

You can review the latest bundle of proposed regulations here. You can provide input on the proposals until April 17 by emailing CSIPublicComments@governor.ohio.gov