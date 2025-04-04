'Just a catastrophic cut' | CHPL pushes back on proposed budget cuts to Ohio's public library fund

CINCINNATI — If you walk through the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library (CHPL) right now, you'll see a plethora of signs that read "Don't cut my library!"

Those signs are in response to the Ohio House's latest budget proposal, which could result in a $14.5 million loss in funding for the CHPL. The proposal calls for the elimination of the state's Public Library Fund (PLF).

"It's an awareness campaign," said Paula Brehm-Heeger, CHPL's executive director. "It's important for us to advocate to make sure our community knows what's going on."

The House's proposal differs from Gov. Mike DeWine's budget proposal, which would have increased the PFL.

Brehm-Heeger said half of their funding comes from the state, and the other half comes from local property tax levies.

"50% of our funding is what's at stake here, and that is just a catastrophic cut," Brehm-Heeger said.

Learn more about how potential budget cuts could impact the downtown library:

CHPL pushes back on proposed budget cuts to Ohio's public library fund

She said if the budget is passed, the library will likely have to make adjustments to what receives funding.

While it's too early to tell what those adjustments could be, Brehm-Heeger said it could impact things like wait times, accessibility of the building and the overall resources available at the library.

Part of those resources includes the library's MakerSpace area, where people can use 3D printers, Adobe software, laser cutters and other tools to make the things they want.

"It's creative opportunity," said Brian Nichols, who goes to the library often.

Nichols said he often finds himself there working on projects for his church.

"I think we would be at a real loss in losing the benefits of it," Nichols said.

Nichols said the proposed cuts have him questioning decisions made by his state representatives.

"You know, you think, 'Is this really happening?'" Nichols said.

Brehm-Heeger said she understands budget cuts are part of the process, but she said she believes it comes down to a lack of understanding from state leaders of how important the resources are.

"Again, there's adjustment and then there's catastrophic," Brehm-Heeger said.

That's why the library has signs and flyers posted everywhere. Some staff members are also creating buttons for people to wear.

Brehm-Heeger urges library-goers to contact their state representatives to voice their concerns about the proposed budget.

"The people need to stand up," said Nichols.