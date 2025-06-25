JD Vance touts Trump administration's foreign policy, economic wins during Ohio GOP fundraiser

LIMA, Ohio — Vice President JD Vance returned to his home state of Ohio Tuesday night, highlighting what he sees as key wins from the Trump administration's first months in office, including a new foreign policy approach, economic gains and immigration policy.

"This feels like a homecoming, because it is. I wouldn't be here — I wouldn't be the vice president of the United States — without many of the people in this room. And from the bottom of my heart, I thank you, and I love you," Vance said at a sold-out Ohio Republican Party fundraising dinner.

Right at the start, Vance addressed his decision to come to Lima despite recent military action in the Middle East.

"Why the hell would we cancel the trip to Lima, Ohio? It's a boring day in the White House," Vance said with a laugh.

WATCH: VP Vance talks return to home state

JD Vance touts Trump administration's foreign policy, economic wins in Ohio return

The vice president outlined the Trump administration's approach to Iran's nuclear ambitions following recent strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

"When you can't solve it diplomatically, you use overwhelming military power to solve it, and then you get the hell out of there before it becomes a protracted conflict," Vance said.

On the economy, Vance highlighted positive indicators.

"Wages are higher, inflation is lower and our economy is roaring in a way that it has not in a very, very long time," Vance said.

While he did not address new data showing consumer confidence dips related to tariff fears, Vance claimed record foreign investment during the administration's early days.

"We've seen more foreign investment in the past 130 days than you've seen in any 130-day period in the history of this country," Vance said.

Regarding immigration, Vance referenced a new report suggesting the U.S. could lose more immigrants than it gains for the first time in 50 years.

"It turns out you didn't need a big new law to secure the border. You just needed a new President of the United States," Vance said.

The $75-a-plate GOP fundraising dinner drew approximately 1,000 people, while a small group of protesters gathered outside.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou praised Vance's rise to national prominence.

"Coming from the toughest of circumstances to rise to the highest quarters of power, it's an incredible honor for Ohio to welcome back the vice president," Triantafilou said.

Vance, who grew up in Middletown, acknowledged his roots with his attire.

"I've got my Middie purple tie, Middletown Middies, our color's purple here, I wore it in honor of the Middletown Middies," Vance said.

The vice president also expressed his belief that Ohio, once considered a swing state, has become solidly Republican.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.