'I'm a parent before I'm a Republican': Ohio Republican father of transgender son argues against party's laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican father of a transgender son is arguing against his own party's laws that impact the LGBTQ+ community.

Rick Colby has been a conservative Republican for decades. He worked on former President Ronald Reagan's campaign in the 1980s, calls U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan a hero and thinks President Joe Biden has been hurting the country.

"A smaller government, more effective government, individual liberty, individual freedom, pro-family — that's why I like it," Colby told me. "It's the emphasis on individual freedom."

And a test of his beliefs came on a cold night in 2012. Colby’s son Ashton was suicidal.

"He simply didn't see a path forward as a woman and it reached the point where he was either going to make the change or he was going to end his life," he said.

Assigned female at birth, Ashton knew he was meant to be male since he was around six years old, Colby said.

For the father, it was a no-brainer.

"I said, 'I love you dearly. You don't have to feel like you're going to do this alone,'" he recalled. "My immediate concern was to keep him alive and to figure this out and get the best care."

He said it's his responsibility to stand up against what he calls anti-trans legislation that his party is proposing — plus a new court ruling.

A Republican judge in Columbus has allowed Ohio’s state law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth to go into effect. The controversial House Bill 68 prevents LGBTQ+ minors from accessing care such as hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and some mental health services.

Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook ruled that the lawmakers could stop the medical care.

"It's inconsistent with being a supporter of parents' rights," Colby said. "They're going to pass bills without having a big knowledge of the issue and tell parents how to best raise their child,"

However some Statehouse Republicans believe personal freedom has its limitations.

"We regulate what children are permitted to do because we have a clear understanding that children are immature, have not fully developed and should not be making these types of decisions," state Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) said.

Williams is applauding the court decision, saying that families should be watching and waiting.

"They need to get proper counseling in order to be able to cope with that until they reach the age of 18 where they can decide for themselves if they want to make their outward appearance match their inward feelings," the lawmaker added.

Nothing is stopping parents from socially transitioning their kids, he said.

"What we're saying is that these decisions are so heavy with lifelong consequences that children shouldn't make it," he said. "But as a child, we're not gonna support your inward thoughts all the time and make society abide by them."

Colby argued that the lawmakers are not doctors, nor are they paying attention to research showing this can be a life-and-death situation for kids. Plus, 16-year-olds know their identity, he said. Transitioning before finishing puberty could help them combat their gender dysphoria.

"It's infinitely more complicated than it's being portrayed," Colby said. "Waiting to 18 — it's needlessly cruel and it's uninformed."

Back in July, parents and doctors testified to prevent the state from enforcing the ban, citing the ban would "deny basic human rights."

Colby is now working with other Republicans to try to find a middle ground where kids can still get healthcare. But right now, he is hoping this court ruling gets overturned.

"I do worry that some trans kids might take their life or fall into substance abuse or depression as a result of being blocked from accessing the health care they need," he added.

Earlier this year, we reported that more than 100 families with transgender members have made plans to leave the state after Ohio Republicans passed an override on Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill banning gender-affirming care.

The ACLU has just appealed to the Tenth Circuit, where a panel of three judges will rule on the topic. Seven out of the eight judges are Democrats, so it's likely the lower court will be overruled.

That means it would eventually go to the Ohio Supreme Court, where Williams is confident the justices will rule in favor of the law.

"The legislature has the ability to regulate this type of conduct by physicians," the lawmaker said.

Caring for children isn't a partisan issue, Colby said.

"Progress on civil rights in America is often slow, painful and ugly, but we get it right over time," he said. "I think we'll get it right over time."

In the meantime, he said Ashton is thriving — and he hopes every parent gets to see their kid happy and healthy.

"I'm a parent before I'm a Republican," Colby said.

