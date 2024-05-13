High hopes for marijuana to hit store shelves sooner this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio weed enthusiasts, contrary to stereotype, have been moving more quickly than anticipated in getting recreational marijuana on shelves.

Sales could begin as soon as mid-June, according to policymakers, the Division of Cannabis Control and dispensary owners. We had the exclusive on this story in April, but it finally came to fruition Monday.

The passage of Issue 2 allowed adults 21 years of age and older to smoke, vape and ingest weed. Individual Ohioans are able to grow up to six plants with up to 12 per household. Click here to learn more about what the law entails.

Per Issue 2, the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) wasn't set to start processing retailer applications until June. The governor and lawmakers initially predicted that weed would not be able to be bought legally until late summer or fall.

But, due to the DCC working quickly, the drug may be available in just one month.

"We're really excited about the opportunity to serve adult-use consumers here in Ohio," said Tom Haren, spokesperson for the Ohio Cannabis Coalition.

Haren is thrilled that the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review (JCARR) has approved regulations from the Division of Cannabis Control, which means that medical dispensaries could start applying for a recreational license in the next few weeks.

This is great news for Phoebe DePree with Goddess Growers, who sells edibles. She said this opens up her products to a whole new market.

"It's exciting for us because that adds an element of convenience to consumers," DePree said. "It's a real opportunity for us."

This was spearheaded by state Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord), also the chair of JCARR. He fought against changes that senators wanted to make toward our current marijuana policy — such as cutting down on home grow and limiting THC content.

This approval should alleviate the squabbling between Republicans. There are two ways that marijuana would be able to be sold legally. Issue 2 set it so that the administration would make the guidelines, but the faster way would have been through legislative action.

The House and the Senate both proposed ideas, and their leaders have been arguing about whose policy is better for the state, which in turn has kept marijuana off the shelves despite being legalized five months ago.

The Senate passed a proposal in December to allow medical dispensaries to sell recreationally immediately. However, it would limit home grow, reduce THC levels and ban the vast majority of vapes — among dozens of other restrictions and changes to what the voters chose. Gov. Mike DeWine has urged its passage by the House.

The House has refused to touch it, saying the other chamber is going against the "will of the people," with Callender being the leading voice of that sentiment.

"We've gotten past a lot of the fears that many of the senators and the governor's office had originally — and have gotten to the point where they're saying 'Oh, yeah, this is gonna work,'" Callender said.

Timeline

The DCC has to file the rule in final form with JCARR, the Legislative Service Commission and the Secretary of State's office by May 22.

From there, applications will be available before June 7. These will be available for medical dispensaries wanting to expand to everyone, called a dual license, and for groups just wanting to sell recreationally.

The application process will be easy to become a dual facility since medical dispensaries already have a strenuous licensure process, Callender told us. The applications could be approved in a week, he said.

Dual stores can start selling in mid-June, he anticipated. The DCC echoed these sentiments after the hearing.

But policymaking won't end there — more rules are still needed.

"Packaging, child safety — some of those things I think still need to be dealt with," the lawmaker said.

Ahead of those guidelines, Haren said that many of his dispensaries will be ready by mid-June.

"They've been working on getting processes in place, making whatever changes they need," Haren said.

Callender plans to celebrate the first legal sale by buying the drug in Northeast Ohio, he said. On whether he would buy edibles or plants, the lawmaker jokingly made a weak attempt to act like he didn't know which kind he liked.

Graham Stokes/Photo by Graham Stokes COLUMBUS, Ohio — DECEMBER 13: State Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, before the Ohio House session, December 13, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal)

"Well, I wouldn't know because it's not been legal for recreational use lately," he said. "So back in college, all we had was what they now call flower."

This is the best outcome of the marijuana debate, the lawmaker said, because Ohioans get to keep Issue 2 how they voted.

"In these really contentious times politically, it's kind of nice to see the system actually working for the people — the way that people wanted it to," he said, smiling. "I'm kind of proud that I played some role in helping make sure the will of the voters is occurring and occurring promptly."

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.