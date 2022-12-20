Grandmother of boy taken in Amber Alert: 'Not knowing is what's killing my whole family right now'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old twin boy last seen in the backseat of his mother's car Monday night.

Police said a mother parked her car in a Donato's Pizza parking lot at 920 North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday. When she went inside the restaurant to pick up a DoorDash order, she said someone stole her car with her two 5-month-old twins inside.

One of the twins was located at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. The other, Kason Thomass, is still missing. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was in a brown onesie.

Columbus Police From left to right: Kason and Kyair Thomas. Kyair has been located. Kasson is still missing.

The vehicle, a 2010 Accord, was missing a front bumper and had a dent on the left rear quarter panel with a torn temporary tag on the rear bumper at the time of the abduction. Authorities believe the vehicle had been in a car crash after the abduction as it was last seen with heavy left-side damage and purple paint transfer, according to police.

The person of interest, 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, is described by police as 5-foot-7 and 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police said Jackson has previously been arrested for child endangerment, and the little boy is in danger.

LaFonda Thomas, the boys' paternal grandmother, said her family doesn't know who Jackson is or why she would have taken the children. She's concerned for her grandson's well-being.

"My grandson has been missing over 12 hours. No food, and he's a baby. He loves his parents. How is he being treated?" Thomas said. "What is she doing? I don't know. Not knowing is what's killing my whole family right now."

Thomas is asking for anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts to come forward and talk to police.

"We need somebody to point us in the right direction, at least tell me what you know," she said.

And Thomas has a message for Jackson herself: "Just drop him off. Take him to a hospital. Take him to a fire station. Walk into a Walmart, leave him with guest services. Just bring my grandson back. We need him. His brother is not complete without him."

Columbus PD starts with a plea to suspect Nalah Jackson:



“Please return Kason Thomass.”



Jackson is homeless and was in a Donatos store when the mother walked in to pick up a delivery order, according to police. She allegedly left the pizza place once the mom walked in. pic.twitter.com/Wha8K0bTAH — Morgan Trau (@MorganTrau) December 20, 2022

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.