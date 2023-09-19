Watch Now
Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Posted at 7:11 PM, Sep 19, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office put out a statement Tuesday evening announcing that DeWine tested positive after dealing with a 101-degree fever and other COVID symptoms.

"He started experiencing mild cold symptoms yesterday," DeWine's office said. "Believing he had a mild head cold, he proceeded with his work day today. As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a Covid-19 test, which was positive."

DeWine is resting at home, his office said.

The office encouraged Ohioians to get tested for COVID-19 even if they are only experiencing a minor cold as the current strain of COVID has similar symptoms.

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Ohio. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on the vaccine and doctor's recommendations, click here.

