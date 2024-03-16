LIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks in Dayton in support of Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno

VANDALIA, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump is in the Dayton area Saturday in support of U.S. Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno.

Trump is a guest speaker at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. in Vandalia.

Watch Trump speak at the rally:

Donald Trump speaks at Dayton rally for Bernie Moreno

Moreno, a businessman, is running against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Republican primary for Senate. The winner will take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November.

Moreno and Dolan both ran in the 2022 Senate race, which was eventually won by Trump-backed venture capitalist J.D. Vance. The last time Trump came to the Dayton area was in 2022 also at Wright Bros. Aero when he was campaigning for Vance.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced his endorsement of Dolan on Monday, but Trump endorsed Moreno much earlier in the race, announcing his support on his social media network Truth Social in December. The 2024 presidential candidate said Moreno is the exact "successful political outsider" needed to take down Brown.

Moreno called Trump a "transformational leader for America" in a statement released by his campaign earlier this week.

"President Trump knows just how important this election is — it's a contest between the America-First Republican Party and the broken down RINO establishment," Moreno said.

Other than Trump, Moreno also has endorsements from Vance and others. Alongside DeWine, Dolan is also endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. LaRose is endorsed by Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones and multiple U.S. representatives.

