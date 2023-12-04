Former chairman of Public Utilities Commission of Ohio indicted on 11 charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The former head of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio self-surrendered at the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati Monday morning after a grand jury delivered an 11-count indictment against him.

Samuel Randazzo, 74, faces one count of conspiring to commit travel act of bribery and honest services wire fraud, two counts of travel act bribery, two counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of wire fraud and five counts of making illegal monetary transactions.

He was the PUCO chairman from April 2019 through November 2020, when he resigned. According to court documents, Randazzo allegedly received over $4.3 million from an energy company in exchange for providing "favorable official actions for the company through PUCO proceedings," according to a press release from federal officials.

The indictment says that, in Nov. 2019, Randazzo included language in PUCO orders that would help the energy company, referred to only as "Company A" in the indictment, address an issue the company was facing.

"Stock is gonna get hit with Ohio 2024," reads a text message officials said was sent by an executive at the company. "Need Sam to get rid of the 'Ohio 2024 hole.'"

Another executive at the company replied.

"I spoke with Sam today," officials said the text reads. "Told me 2024 issue will be handled next Thursday."

That following Thursday, federal officials said a PUCO Opinion and Order included language alleviating that very issue.

In March 2020, more text messages between executives at the company indicated Randazzo was still working within his role as chairman of PUCO to help the energy company.

One such text says Randazzo "will get it done for us but cannot just jettison all process ... a lot of talk going on in the halls of PUCO about 'does he work there or for us?' He'll move it as fast as he can."

However, FirstEnergy already admitted to bribing him with a $4.3 million payment right before Governor Mike DeWine appointed him as chair of the Public Utilities Commission. In March, a jury found former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-GOP chair Matt Borges guilty of charges connected to their illegal dealings with the Akron-based company, which also involved taking bribe money in exchange for favorable legislation.

Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June; Borges was sentenced to five years.

Federal officials said Randazzo took bribes from the company through his consulting business, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio, Inc. That business was first registered in Ohio in 2010. Randazzo is listed as the president and sole representative of the business, which lists Randazzo's home address as the business's address.

"The charging document alleges that Randazzo also used his consulting business, SFA, to carry out an embezzlement scheme, funneling to himself at least a million dollars meant for an association of large, industrial energy users in Ohio," reads the press release from federal officials.

Federal officials said Randazzo also entered into settlements with companies on behalf of the industry group, keeping portions of the settlement payments for himself. He also took action, through creating a fictitious member of the industry group, to cover his tracks.

In March 2019, federal officials said Randazzo wired around $1.1 million between bank accounts under his control, using the fictitious character.

If convicted on all counts, Randazzo could face up to 20 years in prison.

DeWine has recently announced he plans to comply with a subpoena he received in a civil case connected with Householder's dealings with FirstEnergy; Plaintiffs in a civil suit related to a massive bribery and money-laundering scandal have subpoenaed documents from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and they’re scheduling a sworn deposition with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

While being peppered with questions on Nov. 30, DeWine was asked if it was possible he could be named as a defendant; Attorney General Dave Yost jumped in and told him not to speak anymore.

"The bottom line is, anybody can sue for anything with a sheet of paper and $150," Yost said. "This is America; that's the way it works. Your question, it doesn't have any basis in fact — so I don't think that's an appropriate thing for us to talk about."

After the AG included himself, another question was asked about his own investigation into the H.B. 6 scandal, asking if he was considering deposing DeWine.

Yost paused and then said, "I'm not to that point."