FirstEnergy corruption case ends with hung jury

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County jurors were unable to reach a verdict on whether former FirstEnergy executives committed bribery in what's been called the largest public corruption scheme in Ohio history.

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The jury had been deadlocked on whether former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and VP Mike Dowling bribed former Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo with $4.3 million to get beneficial rulings.

Dowling's attorney released the following statement about the hung jury:

A Summit County jury failed to reach a verdict on all seven counts against Michael J. Dowling. The jury’s determination follows a six-week jury trial before Summit County Common Pleas Judge Susan Baker Ross.



The jury, consisting of 7 women and 5 men, deliberated over the course of nine days. The trial involved testimony from 30 witnesses and the introduction of 600 exhibits.



“We appreciate the jury’s attention to the evidence and their service in this case,” said John McCaffrey of Tucker Ellis LLP. “We will be filing a motion for judgment of acquittal, and we will continue in our defense of Mr. Dowling.”

Jones' attorneys issued this statement regarding the trial's outcome:

"We are grateful to the jury for their careful review of all the evidence in this case. We are also grateful to Judge Susan Baker Ross for her fair and thoughtful oversight of this complicated trial. While we are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, we are not surprised given the numerous incidents of prosecutorial misconduct that occurred before and during this trial which infected the record in this case. We hope the State of Ohio rethinks its decision to retry this case given the legal insufficiency of the charges. If not, we are prepared to seek a judgement of acquittal and will continue to vigorously defend Mr. Jones."

The possibility of a mistrial was first made public when the jury wrote a note to Judge Susan Baker Ross on Monday afternoon, asking, “If we cannot agree on the charge of bribery, do we evaluate the other charges?”

RELATED: What the jury doesn't know while deliberating the FirstEnergy corruption case

Along with likely facing another lengthy state trial, Jones and Dowling are both federally charged with racketeering. They have also been accused of spending $61 million to help create and pass House Bill 6. H.B. 6 was legislation to provide a billion-dollar bailout for the struggling company.

The jury went into deliberation without key pieces of evidence that could bolster the prosecution's case, ones that weren't allowed to be brought up during the trial. Not only were they not told that FirstEnergy, as a company, already admitted to this bribery, but they weren't informed that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is currently sitting in prison due to accepting FirstEnergy's bribes.

RELATED: What the jury will be deciding in the FirstEnergy corruption trial

Ohio Attorney Dave Yost posted a video on YouTube stating that the State of Ohio will retry the case.

"Justice needs to be done," Yost said in the video.

FirstEnergy issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Today’s FirstEnergy is a different company. We operate with clear accountability and stronger oversight, focused on doing what’s right for our customers and communities.



Over the last several years, we have taken meaningful steps to rebuild trust. We have taken responsibility for past issues, strengthened our internal controls and created a more transparent and accountable way of operating. Those efforts have earned independent recognition, including designation as a Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Trendsetter, reflecting our improved ethics and compliance framework.



We’ve also reshaped our culture. Our new leadership team is putting customers at the center of every action, moving decision-making closer to the communities we serve, and has made expectations for ethical conduct clear and consistent across the company.



For customers, this transformation means we’re focused on continued investment in a stronger, more resilient electric system to deliver reliable, affordable service today while building for the future.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.