Police: Disappearance of woman missing since December considered suspicious

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Dayton, Ohio police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 27.

Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to a press release from police.

She was driving a silver 2014 Cadillac when she left the apartment; that car was discovered Jan. 6 in Middletown, but Chapman remains missing, police said.

Inside her car, police found Chapman's purse and other personal items. Police said they consider her disappearance to be suspicious.

Chapman stands five feet, five inches tall, weighs roughly 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Dayton Police Department at 937.333.COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937.333.STOP.