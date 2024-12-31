Faith, bathrooms and cellphone usage: 3 new laws will have a big impact on Ohio schools in 2025

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — As we enter 2025, schools in Ohio will have to adapt to new laws specifically addressing education.

Three pieces of legislation will go into effect in the Buckeye State in the new year — the first of which starts Jan. 1.

That first law is House Bill 214, commonly known as Religious Expression Days. Gov. Mike DeWine signed it, ensuring that schools "reasonably accommodate the sincerely held religious beliefs and practices of students."

The policy reads that schools must accommodate up to three religious expression days for K-12 students throughout the school year. The state's Department of Education fully explains how the policy coincides with testing, sports and other extracurriculars.

The state reports that parents must inform the school at least 14 days before the school year begins which days their child will miss due to religious expression.

The second major law going into effect is the Protect All Students Act. As WCPO reported in November when DeWine signed the bill into law, schools and universities will be required to designate bathrooms for the gender assigned at the birth of students.

The law also enforces the same guidelines for locker rooms or changing rooms.

This affects public grade schools, private schools, colleges and universities throughout Ohio. The General Assembly reports it will go into effect on Feb. 25.

The third law that will impact Ohio schools in 2025 is House Bill 250. According to the governor's office, the law ensures that school districts create an "official policy governing cell phone usage during school hours."

Policies must be implemented by July 2025, and in effect for the 2025-26 school year. The state has created a model policy, offering examples of potential guidelines and consequences if the rules are broken.