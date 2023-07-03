Expect more Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the roads this holiday week

CINCINNATI — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said it will dedicate more time this holiday week to prevent crashes and deaths on roadways.

The 4th of July holiday is one of the busiest times on roads. OSHP said it has deployed more troopers out to get impaired drivers off the roadways, before they cause a deadly crash.

The agency's "zero-tolerance" policy is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign. Organizers said they will be "highly visible" Monday and Tuesday.

In addition to driving sober, troopers urge drivers and passengers to buckle up, drive safely, and follow all traffic laws. OSHP asks drivers to put cellphones down and to not drive while distracted.

During last year's 4th of July reporting period, there were a total of 16 deadly crashes on Ohio highways. Nearly a dozen of those crashes involved alcohol or drugs.

If you see someone who you believe is driving while impaired, you are encouraged to call 911.