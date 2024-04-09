Ex-PUCO chairman Sam Randazzo, indicted in corruption scheme, dies by 'suspected suicide'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former chairman of the Ohio Public Utilities Commission Sam Randazzo, who had been indicted on dozens of charges related to the largest corruption scheme in state history, has died, according to the Franklin County Coroners Office.

Randazzo, 74, was found Tuesday by Columbus firefighters in a building he owned, according to a spokesperson.

His death is being investigated as a "suspected suicide," the coroner's office said. A ruling on the cause and manner of his death will be made following a scheduled autopsy.

Randazzo pleaded not guilty in both state and federal court after he was charged with crimes related to bribery and embezzlement. He allegedly received more than $4.3 million in bribes from FirstEnergy, according to Department of Justice officials.

Randazzo is allegedly a major player behind the House Bill 6 scandal. FirstEnergy has already admitted to bribing Randazzo with a $4.3 million payment so the former chairman could help the company behind the scenes — in one way — by pushing and helping to create H.B. 6.

Had he been convicted, the charges Randazzo was facing would have likely kept him in prison for the rest of his life, legal experts told News 5.

He is the second defendant accused in the scandal who has died by suicide. Neil Clark, a lobbyist accused of bribery, died after pleading not guilty in 2021.

In February, Gov. Mike DeWine defended his top advisor after a criminal indictment alleged she knew about millions going to a man about to be appointed to power by the governor. She helped vet Randazzo after her family had already received a $10,000 loan from him. The governor's team insists she didn't know the millions was a bribe payment.

