Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man

DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.

A statewide alert was issued at 8:04 p.m. Sunday by law enforcement.

Maybury is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, weighs 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen driving a gold 2006 Dodge Ram with Ohio plate number ESS9918.

If you see Maybury police are asking you to call 911.