Watch Now
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man

Norman Maybury Missing
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio.<br/><br/>
Norman Maybury Missing
Norman Maybury Truck.png
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 20:47:41-05

DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.

A statewide alert was issued at 8:04 p.m. Sunday by law enforcement.

Maybury is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, weighs 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen driving a gold 2006 Dodge Ram with Ohio plate number ESS9918.

If you see Maybury police are asking you to call 911.

More Ohio government news:
Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal Proposed Ohio bill would relax OVI rules for marijuana users

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.