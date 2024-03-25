Watch Now
Emergency departments must report non-fatal overdoses to ODH starting in April

DeWine says the new rule will help officials evaluate data, need for aid
More than 150 Hamilton County organizations are pushing back against fentanyl. Hamilton County's Quick Response Team distributes supplies, such as Narcan, five days a week focusing on overdose hotspots.
Naloxone at work
Emergency departments within hospitals in Ohio will be required to report non-fatal overdoses to the Ohio Department of Health beginning in April, Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.

The new rule is a change to the Ohio Administrative Code and goes into effect on April 8, according to a press release for DeWine's office.

DeWine said the rule will help state officials analyze overdose data in the state more accurately, allowing them to possibly identify trends within overdoses, like repeat incidences or geographic areas disproportionately affected.

"The purpose of this new rule is to improve the coordination of care for individuals who have previously experienced a drug overdose," said Aimee Shadwick, director of RecoveryOhio, in a press release. "Studies show an elevated risk of death from overdose in individuals who had recently reported a non-fatal overdose. Adding this new reporting feature will provide healthcare professionals with additional tools available in real time."

The data will also be important in helping the state identify strategies for battling addiction and overdoses, in addition to the allocation of resources like naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

"We believe that having this new data will help us reduce the number of drug overdoses, lessen the burden on families and communities and,most importantly, save lives," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of ODH.

According to the press release, DeWine's office has expanded naloxone accessibility in Ohio by 42% since 2022, which has already had positive results in curbing unintentional overdose fatalities by 5% that same year. By comparison, the U.S. saw "a marginal 1% rise in overdose deaths during the same period," reads the press release from DeWine.

RecoveryOhio, an initiative started by DeWine, also provides free naloxone for individuals and organizations located in Ohio.

