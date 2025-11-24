Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drugs sneaked into Ohio prison soaked into the pages of 'Hillbilly Elegy'

J.D. Vance
Jeffrey Dean/AP
J.D. Vance, the venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," holds his book as he speaks with supporters after a rally on July 1, 2021, in Middletown, Ohio, where he announced he is joining the crowded Republican race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat. Sen. Vance, R-Ohio, sharply criticized Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle, before changing course and embracing the former president. Vance is now one of Trump's fiercest allies and defenders and among those short-listed to be Trump's vice presidential pick.
J.D. Vance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vice President JD Vance's memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” has a storied history as a New York Times bestseller, as the then-31-year-old's introduction to the nation as a “Trump whisperer,” as a divisive subject among Appalachian scholars, and, eventually, as a Ron Howard-directed movie.

Its latest role? Secretly transporting drugs into an Ohio prison.

The book was one of three items whose pages 30-year-old Austin Siebert, of Maumee southwest of Toledo, has been convicted of spraying with narcotics and then shipping to Grafton Correctional Institution disguised as Amazon orders. The others were a 2019 GRE Handbook and a separate piece of paper, according to court documents.

On Nov. 18, U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent sentenced Siebert to more than a decade in prison for his role in the drug trafficking scheme.

Siebert and an inmate at the prison were caught in a recorded conversation discussing the shipment. He either didn't know or didn't care that a central theme of “Hillbilly Elegy” is the impacts of narcotics addiction on Vance's family and the broader culture.

“Is it Hillbilly?” the inmate asks.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Siebert replies, momentarily confused. Then, suddenly remembering, he says, "Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s the book, the book I’m reading. (Expletive) romance novel.”

