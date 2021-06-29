DeWine signs bill pumping federal relief into unemployment, water quality, other programs

Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 168 Tuesday morning, allocating roughly $2.2 billion in federal relief to various programs throughout the state.

"These investments in Ohio’s future address my critical priorities: strengthening our children’s behavioral health system, improving the water infrastructure in neighborhoods all across the state, and providing local leaders in every community with funds to address their unique, post-COVID needs," DeWine said in a news release.

More than half of the money — which came to Ohio via President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act — will go toward replenishing the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which took a hard hit throughout the ongoing pandemic. DeWine announced in April his intention to use a portion of the rescue funding to repay debt incurred by the state unemployment agency so the financial burden wouldn't be passed on to businesses in the form of payroll tax increases.

House Bill 168 puts $1.5 billion back into the unemployment system, as well as smaller sums to the following programs:

$84 million toward infrastructure improvements at Ohio’s pediatric behavioral health care facilities

$250 million toward new grants for local governments to strategically address serious water quality issues

$422 million toward local and regional economic recovery initiatives and programs

DeWine signed House Bill 168 late Tuesday morning, and it will take effect in August.