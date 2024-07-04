Cleveland police officer shot and killed overnight; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police officer Jamieson Ritter was shot and killed on the East Side in the early morning hours.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Delawnte Hardy, and he has been charged with aggravated murder, according to police.

Police chief Annie Todd and Mayor Justin Bibb held a 6:45 a.m. press conference at which we learned that a 27-year-old officer out of the Third District was shot and killed while on a call for a suspect wanted for felonious assault.

"We ask the residents of Cleveland to pray for this family. Pray for the men and women of our police department, especially as we celebrate this Fourth of July holiday and the freedom we have in this country. That freedom depends on the men and women of our police department, not just in Cleveland, but across the nation," Bibb said.

Ritter was a four-year veteran of the force. He graduated from the University of Syracuse in 2019. Ritter was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army National Guard. As a member of the Ohio Army National Guard, he served with the 134th Field Artillery Regiment.

"Today is a sad day for our city," said Chief Todd. "Ironically, on this day designated for freedom, we are reminded of the evil that tries to impose on our community. However, despite our pain and hurt, we take in the immense sacrifice Officer Ritter gave, and we will honor his memory and compassion. We will continue to carry his legacy in our hearts."

Bibb released the following statement on the death of the officer:

"I am heartbroken about the devastating loss of one of our Cleveland Division of Police officers today. Our entire city mourns the tragic loss of this dedicated public servant.

We will fully support the investigation and ensure that the perpetrator is swiftly brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law.

My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen officer. Please pray for his family and the Cleveland Division of Police as we mourn this senseless loss."

News 5 had a crew on scene all night and learned that police were called to East 80th off Wade Park for reports of shots fired around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect exited the house and tried to flee on a bike. Several officers were present. Police tried to arrest him, and he fired on them multiple times, according to authorities. Hardy was arrested and has no injuries, say police.

Neighbors say they heard around 10 gunshots, and our reporters saw about 20 evidence markers scattered in the roadway.

There was a massive police presence all night both at the scene, where multiple city blocks were closed off, and at UH Main Campus in Cleveland.

At the hospital, a News 5 reporter saw a casket draped with an American flag loaded into a van while officers saluted, followed by a police procession away from the hospital.

A News 5 photographer at UH was present for the procession.

A News 5 photographer at UH was present for the procession.

Reactions from officials

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel released the following statement regarding Ritter's death:

On behalf of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, I extend my condolences to the members of the Cleveland Division of Police on the senseless and tragic killing of Police Officer Jamieson Ritter. This is another stark reminder of the increasing violence against law enforcement, and the danger faced by those who answer the call to duty. My heart breaks for Officer Jamieson Ritter’s family and loved ones. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Cleveland City Council also released a statement Thursday afternoon:

The entire Council expresses profound sorrow upon learning of the passing of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter. Officer Ritter was fatally shot while on duty near East 80th and Wade Park early this morning.



Council President Blaine A. Griffin remarked, "This is an immense tragedy not only for the officer’s family and friends but also for the Division of Police and the city of Cleveland. We extend our sincerest sympathies to his family."



Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones conveyed, "I am deeply grieved by the devastating loss of Officer Ritter, a devoted public servant. His valor and dedication to ensuring the safety of our community will be forever remembered. My deepest condolences are with Officer Ritter’s family, friends, colleagues, and the Third District family."



“It is with great sorrow that we mourn the loss of Officer Ritter who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting our community. His selfless dedication and bravery will forever be remembered,” shared Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of Council’s Safety Committee. “We stand in solidarity with the Cleveland Police members as we grieve this devastating loss.”

Congresswoman Shontel Brown (OH-11) released a statement as well:

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating loss of Officer Jamieson Ritter and my prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the men and women of the Cleveland Division of Police.



“Officer Ritter made the ultimate sacrifice for our community and justice must be done. It is truly tragic to see a young man taken from us too soon. In May, Officer Ritter was named Officer of the Month by the Cleveland Police Foundation, for three heroic actions taken in this year alone. Officer Ritter was someone who saved lives and helped those in need.



“It is beyond heartbreaking that we have lost an officer in the line of duty, a powerful and sober reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers take every day to protect us.”

Below, you can read Attorney General Dave Yost's statement:

This young officer was a selfless hero who served his community with favor and dedicated his life to restraining evil.



The loss of an officer on a day when we celebrate the many freedoms of our country is a cruel reminder of the price paid by those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe.



My deepest condolences are with Officer Ritter’s loved ones and the Cleveland Police Department

This is a developing story.