ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An overhaul of Ohio's recreational marijuana law is now in the works. Ohio Senate Republicans passed Senate Bill 56 on Wednesday which would revise existing legislation.

Most notably among the proposed changes include limiting THC content in products sold from a maximum of 90% to a maximum of 70%. The bill would also cut in half the number of marijuana plants people can grow in their home from 12 to six.

Since Ohio's recreational marijuana law went into effect in August, business has been booming. According to the State Department of Commerce, as of this week, $346,923,461 of recreational marijuana has been sold since then.

Among the businesses in Ohio selling marijuana is a newcomer in Anderson Township: Consume.

"It's getting really exciting in here," said Caitlin Duffy, an employee at Consume.

Duffy said they recently got employees up to speed on the ins and outs of what they need to know. But if laws surrounding how the drug is sold change, then so will their training.

"We also need to be up and current on laws, because one person in here could do something incorrectly and it would cost everyone their job here, unfortunately," Duffy said.

Hear more on how some Ohio lawmakers are looking to revise existing marijuana laws:

As Ohio lawmakers push for revisions to marijuana laws, some voters are questioning why

Duffy said it's frustrating to deal with continuous changes to the law.

Lawmakers, including the bill's primary sponsor Senator Steve Huffman, say the revisions would further protect children from being exposed to the drug.

Some are concerned about marijuana advertisements appealing to kids.

"We do not want anything to do with marijuana being attractive to children," Republican Senator Kristina Roegner said.

Other lawmakers said they're also concerned that voters didn't know exactly what they voted for in 2023.

"To say that the voters that voted to legalize cannabis, marijuana, in the state of Ohio agree with everything in that bill they voted on is absurd," Republican Senator Kyle Koehler said.

However, voters like Julie Tolliver, who lives in Batavia Township, disagree.

"We voted for this, we knew what we were getting, we asked for this," Tolliver said.

Tolliver said she's frustrated with how state lawmakers are revising what voters wanted. She said she believes decisions like this should be made by residents.

"I think it's pushing things in the wrong direction," Tolliver said.

Senate Bill 56 wouldn't increase sales tax on the drug, however, Governor Mike DeWine has proposed doubling marijuana sales tax from 10% to 20%.

The new bill would also make it illegal for people to buy marijuana in another state and bring it back to Ohio. Tolliver said if there's a significant tax hike in Ohio, some people may take their chances.

"People will probably, more so, go to Michigan rather than supporting our local businesses," Tolliver said.

For a new business like Consume, Duffy said she hopes lawmakers recognize the benefits the current laws are bringing to the state.

“The more people that are getting in here and purchasing, the better for Ohio," Duffy said.

The new bill, as well as Governor DeWine's tax increase proposal, will now be discussed by members of the Republican dominated Ohio House. If passed there, it would go to Governor DeWine's desk for him to sign into law.