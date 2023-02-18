Answering your questions about the Ohio train derailment

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's water utility company announced Friday it would close its water intake from the Ohio River "out of an abundance of caution" as chemicals spilled during the East Palestine train derailment are expected to travel through the area.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the latest samples show the chemical plume has completely dissipated. But should residents along the Ohio River be worried about their water? And what is the government doing to address issues? We're answering your questions.

1. How did chemicals spill into the Ohio River?

A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3. According to a letter from the U.S. EPA, four substances were released into the air, soil or water at that time: vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether.

Low levels of butyl acrylate — which is used to make paint, caulks and adhesives — are believed to have gotten into the Ohio River through smaller creeks in the area.

RELATED | Video shows what appears to be chemicals in East Palestine creek

2. When will water that might have been contaminated reach my area?

Timing is subject to change based on the river's conditions. At this time, officials believe the possibly contaminated water will reach the area from which Cincinnati draws its drinking water early Monday.

Check with your local water utility company to stay updated.

3. Have officials in Cincinnati detected any contaminants at this time?

No. GCWW has tested more than 130 water samples from its Ohio River intakes. None have revealed any chemicals from the train derailment. GCWW posts its test results every day. To find the latest results, click here.

4. How will this impact me?

There appears to be little impact on drinking water for residents along the Ohio River.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) and other larger water utility companies along the river have been testing water from their intakes and have the ability to shut them off at any time. Because GCWW already closed its intakes as a precaution, residents will get their drinking water from a reserve until they reopen.

"Absolutely, your drinking water is safe," said Jeff Swertfeger, superintendent of water quality treatment at GCWW. "There's absolutely no danger to the drinking water."

Water utility companies that are single intake said their routine treatments are enough to address the levels of butyl acrylate currently reported. Officials said it will only continue to dilute and dissipate as it continues traveling through the Ohio River.

Residents in East Palestine, where the derailment occurred, have been urged to drink bottled water until their water source is tested — especially those using private wells. At this time, officials in the Tri-State have made no such announcements.

Have Ohio officials downplayed the East Palestine train derailment?

5. How will this impact my pets?

While the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said on Feb. 14 that thousands of fish had died in waterways near East Palestine following the derailment, officials said there is no evidence that "nonaquatic animals" have been impacted.

ODNR said the aquatic animal deaths are believed to be connected to the immediate release of chemicals into waterways after the crash and there is no evidence of continued risk.

Pet owners in East Palestine have reported that their animals became ill following the train derailment. Officials said there is no evidence that pets would not be safe outdoors.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the risk to livestock "remains low." The ODA received tissue samples from a 6-week-old calf located two miles away from East Palestine that later died. ODA's Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory is looking to see if it can determine a cause of death.

6. What would happen if I ingested butyl acrylate?

According to the Ohio EPA, the maximum residual level for how much butyl acrylate a person can ingest without harm is 560 parts per billion (ppb). The latest water samples from the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission show less than 3.00 ppb detected as far upstream as Parkersburg, West Virginia and as far downstream as the Racino Hydro Dam, meaning it is significantly lower than the threshold.

7. Has vinyl chloride also been detected in the Ohio River?

No. As of Feb. 16, the Ohio EPA said water samples have not detected vinyl chloride in the river. Additionally, it was not detected in any waterways that flow into the river.

8. Will rain make it worse?

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency said crews have plans in place to ensure contaminants that have not been removed from the site of the derailment do not get washed into local waterways during rain.

According to the Ohio EPA, Sulphur Run was dammed both east and west of the crash site. Crews are pumping clean creek water from the eastern dam and funneling it away from the derailment area.

9. What about the air?

The EPA is currently monitoring the air in and around East Palestine. At this time, the EPA said the air from 500 homes has been sampled. There have been no detections of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) connected to the train derailment.

Still, residents have complained of headaches and other issues. Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that Ohio will set up a medical clinic to address residents' health concerns early next week.

10. Is FEMA coming?

DeWine said the situation in East Palestine does not currently qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a federal disaster. He said Friday he has filed a request to "preserve" the right for aid if it does qualify in the future.

In a joint statement Friday night, DeWine and FEMA announced that a senior response official will be deployed to East Palestine along with a "regional incident management assistance team" to support ongoing efforts.

READ MORE

'Inaccurate and contradictory' statements undermine Ohio government's credibility following train derailment

EPA head sees site of East Palestine train derailment as residents demand info

Why did hazardous materials train derail in East Palestine? A look at the investigation, and rail regulations