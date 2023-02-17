Video shows what appears to be chemicals in East Palestine waterways following train derailment

CINCINNATI — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Friday about the East Palestine train derailment and the possible environmental impacts. In his press conference, DeWine dispelled misinformation and gave insight into the efforts being taken, including efforts taken with chemically contaminated creeks and waterways near the village.

DeWine's comments come after videos of contaminated water have circulated online.

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance posted a video of him examining contaminated water.

In the video, Vance is seen at Leslie Run where he says he sees multiple dead fish and worms. There, Vance scrapes the bottom of the creek bed with a stick and a rainbow-colored film can be seen on the surface of the water.

Vance called the discovery "disgusting."

"The fact that these chemicals are still seeping in the ground is an insult to the people who live in East Palestine," Vance said. "Do not forget these people."

Visited a local creek in East Palestine today. These waterways are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup. Check this video out: pic.twitter.com/4lsHBmrMJj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 16, 2023

Vance's video is just one of many videos circulating on social media that depict what looks like chemicals in the water.

On Friday, DeWine dispelled that these waterways — which are closely located to East Palestine — are dangerous to larger waterways like the Ohio River.

"(I) know there has been some video played on TV circulating visible, physical contamination in one of the local waterways," DeWine said.

The governor said a section of Sulphur Run near the train derailment site remains severely contaminated, and it's going to take awhile to remediate. He said to avoid the area at this point, but that any further issues in the water ways surrounding that area have been prevented.

"Very soon after the crash, Sulphur Run was dammed so the contamination in that part of the creek does not contaminate any of the other water," DeWine said.

DeWine said clean water is being pumping from the eastern dam, funneling it away from the contaminated section of the creek and releasing it back into Sulphur Run at the western dam.

DeWine emphasized that dealing with the contaminated water, and soil, will take some time, but he didn't specify exactly how long.

He did say the chemical plume found in the Ohio River has completely dissipated, citing latest test samples. Despite this, Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close Cincinnati's water intake in the Ohio River ahead of anticipated contaminated water from the East Palestine train derailment.

READ MORE:

Cincinnati closing Ohio River water intakes to prevent contamination from East Palestine derailment

Why did hazardous materials train derail in East Palestine? A look at the investigation, and rail regulations

'How did this happen?': Former Norfolk Southern train engineer details safety measures in wake of derailment