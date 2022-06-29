MANSFIELD, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old baby police said was abducted by her mother in Mansfield, Ohio.

The Mansfield Police Department put out an alert for areas including Adams County after officials said Mandy Jaynes took her 2-week-old child to an unknown location Wednesday evening.

Police said Jaynes is a known drug addict and the baby is believed to be in danger.

Jaynes, 38, is listed as 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Ohio plate number JBJ9577. No information about the baby was provided.

Provided by Mansfield Police Department

Anyone who sees Jaynes or the vehicle is asked to call 1-877-AMBER-OH or 911.

